IVOR, Va. (WAVY) — A dispute over trespassing escalated to a shooting that injured a 30-year-old woman in Southampton County on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call about trespassing in the 36000 block of Broadwater Road in Ivor around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

While on the way to that call, deputies were also told that a female at the scene had been shot.

Deputies arrived at the scene and were told that the woman who had been shot left the scene with EMS.

The initial investigation helped deputies identify the woman, the person who fired the gun, others involved, and witnesses.

Authorities believe the shooting happened after neighbors had a dispute about trespassing.

Tanya Sawyer

The victim is a 30-year-old woman from Ivor. She was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Her last known condition was stable, but the extent of her injuries was not released by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office arrested Tanya Sawyer, 45, of Ivor and charged her with malicious wounding, display/use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and brandishing a firearm. She is being held at Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Another person, George Weeks, 71, of Ivor, was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and assault. He was released on an unsecured bond, therefore no mugshot is available.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Windsor Police Department assisted in the case.