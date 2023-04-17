NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been arrested following an aggravated assault Friday evening in New Kent County.

According to a press release, deputies responded a call of a fight around 5 p.m. at Pine Fork Park. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that the suspect has been detained buy multiple citizens.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and units from the New Kent Fire-Rescue provided care to several people on the scene.

Hayley Meila Groves (Photo Courtesy: New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

25-year-old Hayley Meila Groves was arrested and charged with entering a vehicle to commit a crime, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, abduction, strangulation, and a false ID.

Officials say additional charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.