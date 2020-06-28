Woman and 3-year-old rescued onboard jet ski early Sunday morning in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman and a boy were rescued after being reported as missing early Sunday morning.

Virginia Coast Guard Watchstanders received information that a 57-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy went missing at 1:50 a.m. on June 28 after jet skiing in Horntown Bay near Chincoteague, Virginia.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Cape Charles boat crew were launched to search for the missing persons.

Two marine units from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission were also launched in the area of the jet ski’s last known location.

The helicopter crew spotted the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard and directed a VMRC boat to the scene. The two were safely brought to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

The rescue was successful, but the Coast Guard offered some tips to boaters with the holiday this week and for overall boat safety.

“With the upcoming 4th of July weekend, people should check over their gear and plan for the weather,” said Petty Officer First Class James Morrison, a watchstander at Sector Virginia’s Command Center. “People should have fun and enjoy the water, but being safe should be everyone’s number one priority.”

Boaters are reminded that the best way to get help if in danger is to have an effective form of communication.

Marine radios that can broadcast and receive transmissions over VHF-FM CH-16 are the best way to let the Coast Guard and other mariners know you’re in trouble.

Boaters should always wear Coast Guard approved life jackets.

Be familiar with the area you are boating in.

Take a boating safety course.

File a float plan so someone on shore knows where you are going and when you will be back.

Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or impairing medication.

For more information visit uscgboating.org.

Latest News