RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has launched a new syphilis webpage that includes a data dashboard that displays reported syphilis cases.

As WAVY has reported, the number of syphilis cases in Virginia has reached its highest levels in 30 years, including the number of babies being born with syphilis.

Year-to-date, total early syphilis (TES) cases are up 21% compared to the same time frame last year.

The majority of cases reported to VDH are among men, but the health agency says cases in women are also on the rise.

The new dashboard displays reported cases by district, sex, age group and ethnicity.

In addition to the data, the new syphilis webpage has information on common symptoms, risk factors, testing and treatment recommendations. There are also resources for healthcare providers to assist with identifying, staging, treatment, reporting and preventing syphilis.

VDH will update the page on Tuesdays, except on state holidays.