RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Winter weather can be difficult to traverse for many, but the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared this season for the moment winter weather arrives.

With temperatures already dropping, VDOT has prepared this winter with a 220 million dollar budget, equipment, materials and staff all ready to go to help keep Virginian’s safe on the road.

“Those traveling through the Commonwealth can be confident in VDOT’s preparedness as the seasons change,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “With more than 57,000 lane miles of roadway to maintain across the Commonwealth, our focus remains on the safety of the traveling public, especially during inclement weather. Recent operational improvements mean our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when snow arrives.”