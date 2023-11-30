RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Winter weather can be difficult to traverse for many, but the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared this season for the moment winter weather arrives.
With temperatures already dropping, VDOT has prepared this winter with a 220 million dollar budget, equipment, materials and staff all ready to go to help keep Virginian’s safe on the road.
“Those traveling through the Commonwealth can be confident in VDOT’s preparedness as the seasons change,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “With more than 57,000 lane miles of roadway to maintain across the Commonwealth, our focus remains on the safety of the traveling public, especially during inclement weather. Recent operational improvements mean our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when snow arrives.”
Winter Weather Resources and Readiness:
- $220 million set aside for winter weather.
- More than 2,300 VDOT crew members, not including additional contractors, available for snow removal statewide.
- Currently more than 10,200 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders.
- More than 702,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 1.9 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.
VDOT will also automatically activate an online snowplow tracking map when snow reaches two inches or more.
During winter, it is important to regularly monitor weather forecasts and to be prepared ahead of time before inclement weather arrives. Motorists are encouraged to visit VDOT’s Traffic Information page or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.
For more information, visit VDOT’s winter weather page.