RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – TSA officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a Williamsburg woman on Tuesday from boarding a flight with a loaded gun.

According to a press release, a 9mm gun loaded with six bullets was found in the woman’s carry-on bag when it triggered an alarm in the security check point.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Oct. 11. (TSA photo)

Airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the woman on weapons violations.

Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022

Guns caught by year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 10/11/22) RIC Airport 6 10 18 14 14 22 20 17

In 2021, TSA detected 20 guns at Richmond International Airport in 2021. They’ve detected 17 guns so far this year.