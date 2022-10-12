RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – TSA officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a Williamsburg woman on Tuesday from boarding a flight with a loaded gun.
According to a press release, a 9mm gun loaded with six bullets was found in the woman’s carry-on bag when it triggered an alarm in the security check point.
Airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the woman on weapons violations.
Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022
|Guns caught by year
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 10/11/22)
|RIC Airport
|6
|10
|18
|14
|14
|22
|20
|17
In 2021, TSA detected 20 guns at Richmond International Airport in 2021. They’ve detected 17 guns so far this year.