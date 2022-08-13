HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide.

Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.

Police pronounced her dead at the scene and so far haven’t released suspect information.

Neighbors said there’s no history of violence in the neighborhood and five residents told WRIC that they didn’t hear gunshots or police sirens that night.

Guy was a government major at William & Mary who planned to graduate in May. She started her own online retail hair business called “Lavish Hair Zesty Girls” and danced while at school, Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler said in a statement.

Her mother said “she was dedicated to giving all her love to family and friends. Her energy and soul touched many students there, and we are grateful as parents for the time she was given to us on earth.”

Funeral services will be held Monday at Guy’s church and the William & Mary community is invited to attend. It’s being held at 2 p.m. at 10151 Chatham Road in Vernon Hill, Virginia.

Flowers & cards can be sent to:

Jefferson Funeral Home

2000 N Main St.

South Boston, VA 24592

William & Mary students who may need support are encouraged to reach out to the Dean of Students Office (757-221-2510) or the Counseling Center (757-221-3620).