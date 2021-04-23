William & Mary and Old Dominion announce tuition freezes for 2021-22 academic year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two public universities in Virginia have announced they are freezing tuition for students for the 2021-22 academic year.

The College of William & Mary and Old Dominion University both cited the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on families as the driving force behind the decision.

“In this COVID year, we had many students who have jobs to pay for schooling who had lost those positions,” ODU President John R. Broderick said. ”And as you know, many of our families not only suffered a loss of income, but a whole host of setbacks, including loss of life.”

“We recognize that it’s been a tough year for many William & Mary students and their families,” William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe added. “Our decision not to increase tuition for the upcoming academic year reflects William & Mary’s continued commitment to affordability.”

At Old Dominion the freeze is in effect for all students and includes a freeze on mandatory fees. It’s the third year tuition was frozen for undergraduate students and the second straight year it was frozen for all who attend. Tuition at the Norfolk school is $11,160.

“It is unprecedented for ODU to hold the line on tuition and mandatory fees for all students. This is something we should be very proud of,” said ODU Vice President for Administration and Finance Greg DuBois.

Over in Williamsburg, the freeze applies to all in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students and nearly all professional programs. Fees will increase by $184, with room and board going up $324. Tuition at William & Mary is $17,434.

“Although the university continues to face financial challenges, today’s action is an important one for our students and families,” said Amy Sebring, William & Mary Chief Operating Officer. “To close budget gaps, the university has continued to focus on cost containment, internal budget reallocations, and new sources of revenue, including strategic enrollment growth to reduce the impact on student tuition and fees.”

Both institutions pointed to funding provided through the General Assembly as another reason for the decision.

William & Mary is expected to receive an estimated $8.8 million, while ODU is to get $16.5 million with a one-time funding of $2.8 million for unavoidable cost increases for fiscal year 2022.