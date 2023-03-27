LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Several areas of Shenandoah National Park remain closed as crews work to clean up the remnants of a wildfire that impacted 13 acres of the park on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, March 23 at 3:23 p.m., the park posted on Facebook that Rapidan Road and some trails would be closed due to wildfire. The park also announced that power was cut to the Big Meadows area due to a power line being close to the blaze.

At 10:44 p.m. on Thursday evening, the park once again provided a Facebook update — firefighters had contained the fire and were working to clean up the area.

According to the post, 25 firefighters from the National Parks Service and the United States Forest Service worked to take down the wildfire.

Shenandoah reported that the fire affected just over 13 acres of the park.

On Friday, March 24, several Big Meadows area trails as well as Rapidan Road remained closed while crews worked on remnants of the fire.

Big Meadows Wayside, Campground, Picnic Grounds and the Lewis Mountain area were open on Friday, and power was restored to Big Meadows.