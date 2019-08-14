Widows sue over troopers killed in Virginia helicopter crash

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

These undated file photo provided by the Virginia State Police show Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, left, of Quinton, Va., and Lt. H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. The widows of two Virginia troopers killed in a helicopter crash during a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville are now suing the state and others over their husbands’ deaths. (Virginia State Police via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The widows of two Virginia troopers killed in a helicopter crash during a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville are now suing the state and others over their husbands’ deaths.

The Daily Progress reports Amanda Bates and Karen Cullen filed separate wrongful death lawsuits Monday against Virginia, the Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security and state police.

H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates had been monitoring the “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, when their helicopter crashed.

Federal investigators expect to issue their findings on the crash next year. A primary report suggests the aircraft’s main rotor system or tail rotor likely malfunctioned and caused it to spin out of control. The lawsuits say the helicopter had a history of malfunctions, including the tail rotor issues.

