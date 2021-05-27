Why are flags in Virginia at half staff?

The Virginia State flag and the American flag fly near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All U.S. and Virginia flags throughout the commonwealth are to be lowered to half staff until sunset on Sunday, May 30, per an order from Governor Ralph Northam.

The order was announced Wednesday, in line with President Joe Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag across the country to honor the victims of the shooting in San Jose, Calif.

Northam referred to the incident as “senseless acts of violence.” Authorities reported that an employee opened fire Wednesday at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, killing eight people before ending his own life.

Per an order of @GovernorVA, all U.S. and Virginia flags across the state are to be lowered to half staff until sunset Sunday to honor the memory of the victims of Wednesday's shooting massacre in San Jose, Calif. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) May 27, 2021

Virginia’s flag order applies to the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the commonwealth.