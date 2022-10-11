PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has put out a guide to help you find the peak fall foliage where you live.

It was shared by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the quasi-government agency that leads the commonwealth’s tourism efforts.

It estimates peak colors earlier the farther west and higher elevation you go. Hampton Roads and coastal Virginia are estimated to see peak foliage later in the month.

“Warmer autumn season, especially in October, can contribute to a delayed start to leaf color and drop,” Steve Fundaro, a Super Doppler 10 meteorologist, said in his recent weather blog.

(Courtesy: Virginia Tourism Corporation)

Outdoor tourism is big business for the commonwealth. In a recent release, the corporation said travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020.

This year, U.S. News and World Report named Charlottesville, Virginia, as one of the top 23 places to experience fall foliage in the United States.

“Definitely when you are in the mountainous areas you are going to see a lot more varied colors, a lot more green versus red versus yellow as opposed to flat services,” said Andrew Cothern, a spokesperson with the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “I highly recommend if you don’t normally go out to the mountain areas I highly recommend checking those out.”

You can get updated foliage reports in Virginia by clicking here.