RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t panic! There’s still time to get to work on submitting your tax returns.

The federal deadline for filing taxes is April 18. The deadline for submitting Virginia tax information is May 1.

For those who are abroad this tax season — whether you’re on active-duty military or enjoying a much-needed vacation — the state tax deadline is as far away as July 1. Abroad filers must simply write “overseas rule” at the top of the return and on the envelope — and include a written statement explaining why they were out of the country.

If both deadlines are missed, the Commonwealth offers an automatic six-month extension. However, the returns should be filed as soon as possible in order to avoid costly interest payments.

For those with modest incomes looking for inexpensive tax filing assistance, there are some government-operated options. Anyone making less than $73,000 a year can use the IRS free file tool for federal taxes and anyone making less than $60,000 a year can use the Virginia free file tool for state taxes.

