What you need to know if you’re traveling on Inauguration Day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – If you have plans to travel on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 10 On Your Side wants you to be aware of some restrictions in place.

Amtrak

Amtrak says it is taking extra precautions to keep riders and employees safe. Starting Tuesday, January 19 and lasting through January 20, the company will temporarily suspend service to its Northeast Regional train south of Washington D.C., including all Virginia stations. The Amtrak Auto Train is not affected. The Carolinian will only operate between Raleigh and Charlotte.

Officials say anyone impacted by this change will be contacted directly to have their plans adjusted.

Officials add they will remove and ban those who don’t follow their policies. Additional Amtrak Police officers will be onboard trains and in stations.

Road Closures

There are also a number or road and bridge closures in the D.C. area ahead of Wednesday.

From 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 19 through 6 a.m. Thursday, January 21, I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed. Drivers can expect these detours:

I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75).

Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75). I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B).

Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B). I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.

I-395 ramp and bridge closures:

I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)

I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit

I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road

Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)

Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes

OPEN: I-395 SB (George Mason Memorial Bridge)

I-66 ramp and bridge closures:

I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB

Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EB

George Washington Memorial Parkway ramp and bridge closures:

GW Parkway SB ramp to I-66 EB

GW Parkway NB ramp to I-395 NB

GW Parkway SB ramp to I-395 NB

Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed by the National Park Service.

The closures are part of the United States Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan.

Metro Closures

Metro announced that it will be closing 14 stations during Inauguration week.

These 12 stations will be closed from Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21.

Red Line Farragut North

Judiciary Square

Union Station

Yellow Line Green Line Archives

Blue Line Arlington Cemetery

Blue Line Orange Line Silver Line Farragut West

McPherson Square

Federal Center SW

Capitol South

Smithsonian

Federal Triangle

Pentagon Station

These 2 stations will be closed now through Thursday, January 21.