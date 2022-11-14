CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – The University of Virginia has confirmed the identities of three students who were killed in an on-campus shooting on Sunday: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis.

All three men were juniors at UVA and played for the Virginia Cavaliers football team.

I loved Lavel Davis.



Just a great kid. Wanted to be a great football player. Fought so hard to overcome an injury and get back on the field.



D’Sean Perry was a rising star. He had a chance to be special too.



Prayers to the families of these kids. Praying hard for everyone. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ym9eCOLYj4 — John Vogel (@DraftVogel) November 14, 2022

Two others were injured during the shooting, which happened on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. One of the victims is currently in good condition, while the other is in critical condition.

University officials confirmed the shooting happened on a charter bus full of students returning from a field trip. An Instagram story shared on Davis’ profile showed that he was in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The alleged shooter, a UVA football player named Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Thursday morning.

10 On Your Side is learning more about the three men who died.

Prayers to @UVAFootball program and the families who lost their Young King's!! Sad Sad Sad 😢 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 14, 2022

Devin Chandler

Chandler’s jersey number was 15 on the Virginia Cavaliers. He played the position of wide receiver.

Chandler was from Hunterville, N.C. He started his football career at Arlington High School in Tennessee where he played wide receiver and defensive back, then he transferred to William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina for his senior year.

He played football for two years at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Virginia Cavaliers in December 2021.

Ready to get to work!!! https://t.co/ixU7SOpKAu — Devin Chandler (@devinkchandler) December 15, 2021

UVA Associate Professor Jack Hamilton tweeted that he taught both Chandler and Davis.

Chandler was a student in a large lecture class that Hamilton taught in the Spring. As a transfer student, Hamilton said he helped Chandler acclimate to UVA and declare his American studies major. Hamilton described Chandler as “unbelievably nice” and “one of those people who’s just impossible not to like.”

both devin chandler and lavel davis were my students. devin was in my class in spring 2022, and lavel is in my class this semester. I am so indescribably sad right now but I wanted to share a few memories of them, because they were wonderful people — Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) November 14, 2022

D’Sean Perry

Perry’s jersey number was 41 on the Virginia Cavaliers. He played the position of linebacker.

Perry was from Miami. He attended Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla. where he played the positions of linebacker, defensive line, and tight end. He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

Over two years, Perry played in nine games at UVA: Seven in 2021 and two in 2020.

On Sept. 29, UVA’s official twitter congratulated Perry for being named that week’s Model Hoo. The honor goes to athletes who excel in all departments outside of football.

Charles Snowden, a former UVA football player turned NFL pro as an outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dedicated an Instagram post to Perry, his friend and former teammate.

Praying for everyone in Charlottesville right now. Oh my goodness. If there’s anything I can do for anyone please let me know — Charles Snowden III (@csnoww3) November 14, 2022

He wrote that Perry was like a little brother to him. Snowden described Perry was “the human embodiment of resilience and perseverance.”

“I just wanted to share the D’Sean Perry I knew and loved,” Snowden wrote.

“He faced plenty of his ups and downs but he faced every challenge with courage and every scar only made him stronger. That is something I will never forget and always carry with me in his honor,” Snowden added.

Lavel Davis

Davis’ jersey number was 1 on the Virginia Cavaliers. He played the position of wide receiver.

Davis was from Dorchester, S.C. He attended Woodland High School where he played the positions of wide receiver and safety for the football team. He also played basketball and ran track.

Newberry College Football Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Sean Lampkin issued a tweet identifying Davis as his cousin and confirming his death.

Saddening, saddening news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night.



Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing my cousin Lavel Davis Jr.



Love and already miss you, kid. @LDJxlll pic.twitter.com/Sj0cIgPB81 — Coach Sean Lampkin (@Coach_Lampkin) November 14, 2022

Davis was one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes on the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist after he could not play in any football games for UVA last year due to an injury. Davis appeared in eight games with seven starts in 2020, and started six games with the team in 2022.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙤 @LDJxlll 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙇𝙞𝙨𝙩!#GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/yRiMVIPQyW — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 12, 2022

A GoFundMe set up by a friend of the Davis family has already garnered over $17,000 as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. The fundraiser was verified by the team at GoFundMe.

That friend, Heather Mitchell, described Davis as a rising star both on and off the football field.

“He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other. He worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country,” Mitchell wrote.

UVA Associate Professor Jack Hamilton tweeted that Davis was his current student. Hamilton said on the first day of class, Davis made a point of shaking the professor’s hand and introducing himself.

Hamilton described Davis as a nice person who went out of his way to make friends with his classmates.

one thing that struck me about vel was how much his classmates liked him and vice versa. in my experience star athletes often tend to hang out with other athletes (understandable, given the time commitment) but vel seemed to go out of his way to make friends with non-athletes — Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) November 14, 2022