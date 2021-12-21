What time does the Virginia ABC store close on Christmas and New Year’s Eve?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores have specific hours for the upcoming holidays.

If you want to get that liquor before closing time, these are the times the ABC stores will be closed.

On Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m.

On Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), ABC stores will be closed all day.

Stores will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

On New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31), all stores will close early at 6 p.m.

On News Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1), all stores will close early at 6 p.m.

You can find operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/stores.