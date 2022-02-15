What is the least educated county in Virginia?

(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.
#50. Surry County
– 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,287 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.2% ($41,557)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($37,865)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($45,025)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($47,500)
#49. Shenandoah County
– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($29,869 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.9% ($32,235)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($32,444)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($44,455)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($60,485)
#48. Mecklenburg County
– 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($19,177 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,284)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($30,742)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($40,947)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($46,813)
#47. Pulaski County
– 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($22,067 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.2% ($29,642)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($38,480)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($44,713)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($50,192)
#46. Caroline County
– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($20,924 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($36,124)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($43,856)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($50,701)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($60,791)
#45. Petersburg city
– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($17,491 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.7% ($25,744)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($31,015)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($46,236)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($49,313)
#44. Accomack County
– 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($21,504 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($26,030)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($35,225)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($41,215)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($53,591)
#43. Westmoreland County
– 19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($23,875 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($28,877)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($36,723)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($56,157)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($87,083)
#42. Franklin city
– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($22,643 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,260)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($34,434)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($39,808)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($45,659)
#41. Amherst County
– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($24,511 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($27,271)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($40,440)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($46,673)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($51,646)
#40. Wythe County
– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($24,181 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.9% ($30,458)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($33,099)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($43,071)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($51,460)
#39. Dinwiddie County
– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($21,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($35,305)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($40,622)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,786)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($51,340)
#38. Southampton County
– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($17,473 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.8% ($25,867)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($40,594)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,413)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,688)
#37. Giles County
– 18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($31,047 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,479)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($35,361)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($46,410)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,000)
#36. Richmond County
– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($25,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($29,841)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($31,784)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($36,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($51,442)
#35. Danville city
– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($16,419 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.5% ($26,139)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($26,882)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($41,932)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,297)
#34. Essex County
– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($31,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,311)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($33,906)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($41,548)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,570)
#33. Amelia County
– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($31,426 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.8% ($37,346)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($45,712)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($49,778)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($74,167)
#32. Bath County
– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($30,750 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.9% ($31,458)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($44,773)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($59,038)
#31. Buena Vista city
– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($22,933 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($19,043)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($30,084)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($25,798)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($62,028)
#30. Covington city
– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($41,417 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.4% ($23,125)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,141)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($38,068)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($48,594)
#29. Halifax County
– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($16,786 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($31,392)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,312)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($46,900)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($51,825)
#28. Patrick County
– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($26,782 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($26,584)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($31,013)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($43,245)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($52,202)
#27. Alleghany County
– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($18,634 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($31,210)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($39,568)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($44,700)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($56,719)
#26. Carroll County
– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($22,734 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($29,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($33,322)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($33,456)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($43,981)
#25. Wise County
– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.1% ($19,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.7% ($26,936)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($31,088)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,565)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($59,313)
#24. Cumberland County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($26,161 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,893)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($33,586)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($43,320)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($41,500)
#23. Tazewell County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($19,472 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.5% ($28,319)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($31,492)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($40,618)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($54,337)
#22. Hopewell city
– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($20,943 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($27,223)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($35,568)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($41,079)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($48,359)
#21. Nottoway County
– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($17,816 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($30,785)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($31,927)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($42,198)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($67,232)
#20. Galax city
– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.4% ($19,267 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.4% ($17,745)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($30,741)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($51,932)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($52,841)
#19. Charles City County
– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($31,146 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.3% ($38,636)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.7% ($40,913)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($45,769)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($75,114)
#18. Smyth County
– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($18,147 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($25,878)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($30,323)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,927)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,250)
#17. Pittsylvania County
– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($22,953 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35% ($30,246)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($31,051)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($43,151)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($49,306)
#16. Bland County
– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($35,298 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($30,215)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($27,444)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($58,361)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($54,423)
#15. Henry County
– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($21,847 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.2% ($23,767)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($32,150)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($41,389)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($56,750)
#14. Emporia city
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($21,786 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($26,213)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($24,147)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($36,098)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($63,750)
#13. Page County
– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.3% ($22,264 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.5% ($30,453)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($32,486)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($48,385)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,936)
#12. Grayson County
– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($18,972 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.2% ($26,979)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($28,295)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($30,764)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($39,375)
#11. Brunswick County
– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($17,200 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.4% ($30,798)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($30,612)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($32,325)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,708)
#10. Scott County
– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($25,234 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($25,351)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($33,138)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($46,926)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($57,083)
#9. Sussex County
– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($13,622 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.5% ($26,814)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($32,891)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($37,619)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($53,542)
#8. Buckingham County
– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($25,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.8% ($26,986)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($34,934)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($47,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($45,870)
#7. Russell County
– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($26,759 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($25,510)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($35,924)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($49,593)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($50,000)
#6. Buchanan County
– 11.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 30% ($21,310 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.1% ($30,127)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.2% ($32,939)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($46,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($52,813)
#5. Lunenburg County
– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($35,635 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.4% ($29,346)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($31,474)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($36,136)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($54,625)
#4. Lee County
– 11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($18,644 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.5% ($22,567)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($29,408)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,331)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($45,625)
#3. Charlotte County
– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($20,559 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.4% ($22,190)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($31,298)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($40,861)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($51,307)https://8db2368f25e11057d81464219344e7ce.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
#2. Dickenson County
– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($21,735 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.5% ($28,051)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($32,839)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($46,146)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,181)
#1. Greensville County
– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.2% ($19,453 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($26,376)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($30,354)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.1% ($39,457)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($59,185)