What are the abortion laws in West Virginia and Virginia?

Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Do you know what the abortion laws are in Virginia? How about West Virginia? Read more below on restrictions and access in both states.

Information and data was provided by the Guttmacher Institute.

Virginia (Some Access)

  • Improves access to emergency contraceptives in the ER
  • Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, etc.)
  • Allows certain organizations or individuals to refuse specific reproductive health services, information or referrals for abortion
  • Restricts young people’s access to abortion services, mandates parental notice
  • Provides increased coverage for Medicaid-funded family planning services
  • Prohibits some organizations or individuals that receive state funds from counseling or referring for abortion

West Virginia (Severely Restricted Access)

  • Guarantees expanded coverage for contraceptive products (Birth control, etc.)
  • Allows certain organizations or individuals to refuse to provide specific family-planning services
  • Restricts young women’s access to abortion services, mandates parental notice, mandatory counseling and waiting period
  • Bans second-trimester abortion care

