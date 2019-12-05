West Virginia woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from West Virginia was killed Monday evening after she was run over by a tractor-trailer in a Pilot Truck Stop parking lot.

Virginia State Police say 55-year-old Erin Christine Queen exited the tractor-trailer she was driving and began walking across the truck stop parking lot around 7:09 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police said.

As she was walking, another tractor-trailer stopped in front of her vehicle while another tractor-trailer was backing up at the pumping station.

Queen was struck by the tractor-trailer that was backing up.

The driver was notified by another driver that he had hit something, so he pulled forward, running over Queen a second time.

Queen was taken to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the incident. No charges will be placed at this time, police said.

