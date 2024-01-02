MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WAVY) – The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), within the Department of the Interior, reported a minor earthquake near Rockville, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

The USGS says the 2.3 magnitude earthquake was felt across Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia around 12:50 a.m.

This map shows where it was centered.

Nearly 1,800 people responded that they felt the quake in some capacity. The map above shows the intensity reports were in the weak or light categories and there appear to be no reports of damage.

If you felt it, USGS would like to know. Click here to send them details of your experience.

There was also a small earthquake reported in New York Tuesday, around 5:45 a.m. WAVY’s sister station, PIX 11, says the sounds of explosions were reported on Roosevelt Island around the same time. No injuries were reported, according to the NYPD.