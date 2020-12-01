‘We don’t take this decision lightly’: Middlesex Co. Public School officials suspend winter sports

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. (WAVY) — Middlesex County Public School leaders announced their decision to suspend all winter sports this year in light of growing coronavirus numbers in Virginia.

The impacted Virginia High School League winter sports included in this are basketball, wrestling, swimming, forensics, scholastic bowl, and sideline cheer. This does include out-of-season conditioning for other sports. School officials mention the interactions when competing with other school districts reporting positive COVID-19 cases as a reason for the suspension.

“While our experience in Middlesex, specifically, is much better than those in surrounding communities right now, our student-athletes will compete with other athletes across the region and state. To ignore the data in those communities would be to place our students and their families, as well as our staff at an increased risk,” reads a release on the school district’s Facebook page.

The release goes on to say that, in Middlesex Co. Public Schools, “…not one individual has tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure in one of our schools. Not one.”

They did mention COVID-19 positive cases being in the schools at some point, but say there has been no need for “widespread quarantine or isolation” because of other safety precautions taken.

Leaders with the district say they hope to reevaluate their plan for fall 2020 and winter 2020-2021 sports schedules in January 2021.

“We don’t take this decision lightly, and we recognize it will be very disappointing for many. Given the recommendations of public health officials and consideration of regional COVID-19 data, we are confident this decision prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our school community,” Middlesex County Public Schools Spokesperson

