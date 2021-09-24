WAVY’s Anita Blanton moderating virtual town hall with candidates for governor, lieutenant governor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A virtual town hall and candidate forum is set to be held Saturday with some of the candidates for state offices, including governor and lieutenant governor.

10 On Your Side’s Anita Blanton will host the event, which is sponsored by several college fraternities and sororities.

The town hall will be broadcast on Facebook from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Candidates for governor include Terry McAuliffe (D) and Glenn Youngkin (R).

The lieutenant governor candidates include Hala Ayala (D) and Winsome Sears (R).

Topics of discussion will include a 2021 legislative update with Sen. Mamie Locke (Virginia District 2); Virginia boards, commissions and councils with Deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth Traci Deshazor; and criminal justice reform with Clarence Brooks, esq.

Click here to tune in to the town hall.