WAVY News 10’s Regina Mobley goes on a ‘bear hunt’

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — As coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, states are gradually putting restrictions in place to enforce social distancing and close non-essential businesses.

Because children are now at home due to school being closed through the rest of the school year, some families are going stir-crazy looking for things to do.

Some area residents are putting stuffed bears and other interesting things in their windows so those walking by can see them.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley went on a “bear hunt” Monday to see how many she could find.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories