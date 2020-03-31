WAVY News 10’s Regina Mobley goes on a ‘bear hunt’

(WAVY) — As coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, states are gradually putting restrictions in place to enforce social distancing and close non-essential businesses.

Because children are now at home due to school being closed through the rest of the school year, some families are going stir-crazy looking for things to do.

Some area residents are putting stuffed bears and other interesting things in their windows so those walking by can see them.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley went on a “bear hunt” Monday to see how many she could find.

Latest Posts: