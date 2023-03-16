DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Irvo Otieno is set to make their first public appearance since the inmate’s death.

The family will be joined by the lawyers — Ben Crump and Mark Krudys — for a press conference in Dinwiddie at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

According to a release from Ben Crump Law, the press conference will be held shortly after the family and their counsel review the video — described by the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill in court on Wednesday — of the incident involving seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30; appeared in Dinwiddie County Circuit Court via video chat Wednesday morning. They were all charged with second-degree murder after Otieno died in their custody.

“There is video footage of exactly what happened and he was not agitated and combative. He was held down on the ground, pinned on the ground for 12 minutes by all seven of our defendants charged here,” Baskervill said during the court proceedings yesterday.

Cary Bowen, the attorney for Branch, said the use of force was justified and claimed that the charges were highly unusual. Bowen also claimed said that the Commonwealth had taken an “aggressive position.”

The medical examiner has now ruled Otieno’s death a homicide, saying he died of asphyxiation.

Around 12:30 p.m., Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor released her own statement:

“I want to assure the public that I am conducting a review of what happened in the Henrico jail on March 6, 2023, including studying the video evidence. This will be a thorough and comprehensive investigation of what occurred, and I will be releasing my findings upon its completion. I understand and share the public’s concerns and will do whatever I can to determine what occurred and how.”

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, second-degree murder charges were also brought against three employees of Central State Hospital.

Darian Blackwell, 23; Wavie Jones, 34; and Sadarius Williams, 27; have reportedly been transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County where they are being held without bond.

This makes a total of 10 people now charged with second-degree murder in connection with Otieno’s death.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.