Warrants reveal gruesome details about homicide of 88-year-old Danville woman

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Gruesome new details have been revealed about the death of an 88-year-old woman whose body was found inside her home in Danville Sunday morning.

According to warrants, officers found Elizabeth Morris Adkins dead on the floor with a plastic bag tied around her head and her hands and feet were tied behind her back and connected in between. Police say that there was blood coming from her head.

The Danville Police Department says officers found Adkins’ body inside a home along Juless Street shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

According to the documents, the granddaughter, Lindsey Mae Johnson, and her boyfriend, Nicasio Guzman, claimed they found Adkins’ body, and prior to that, the pair told police that they last saw Adkins on Oct. 4.

“I pulled up the street and they had it all blocked off and everything,” said Gladys Edward, who lives in the neighborhood. “I’m looking out, watching everybody. It’s like I can’t trust anybody just about.”

WFXR News learned from officials that there was a video showing a car that looked similar to Johnson and Guzman at Adkins’ home at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The warrants then stated there was audio of someone knocking on the door several times and a voice saying, “It’s Lindsey and Nico. It’s me, your granddaughter.”

Authorities also say that the car was there for a little more than four hours before leaving.

In addition, the documents stated that nobody else was seen coming or going from the home until Adkins’ body was found.

Johnson and Guzman are charged with second-degree murder and are being held at the Danville City jail without bond.

According Capt. Steve Richardson with the Danville Police Department, “With community assistance from people in the neighborhood, both witnesses and videos and just cooperating with our investigation, we were able to put together evidence to charge them with this homicide.”