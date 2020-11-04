Warner, Kaine announce over $1.5 million for affordable housing across Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., right, confer on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, following an event with the Senate Democratic Caucus to urge Republicans to support a “clean bill” to fund the Department of Homeland Security as that agencies budget expires later this week, in Washington. The […]

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that over $1.5 million in federal funding will be allocated to help Virginians access affordable housing during the pandemic.

The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, and authorized by the CARES Act.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go toward supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”

In total, $1,526,115 will be awarded with the following breakdown:

Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $412,080

Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $305,021

Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $209,026

Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $197,490

Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $13,068

Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $132,242

Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $62,672

County of Albemarle/Office of Housing — $80,274

James City County Office of Housing – $47,643

Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. — $66,599

The HCV program is a collaborative effort between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and local housing authorities that assists low-income families, seniors, and disabled Americans with finding affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

Latest News