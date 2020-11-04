Warner, Kaine announce over $1.5 million for affordable housing across Virginia

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that over $1.5 million in federal funding will be allocated to help Virginians access affordable housing during the pandemic.
The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, and authorized by the CARES Act.
“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go toward supporting affordable housing, and we will continue fighting to ensure people across the Commonwealth get the federal assistance they need.”
In total, $1,526,115 will be awarded with the following breakdown:
- Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $412,080
- Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $305,021
- Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $209,026
- Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $197,490
- Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $13,068
- Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $132,242
- Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority — $62,672
- County of Albemarle/Office of Housing — $80,274
- James City County Office of Housing – $47,643
- Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. — $66,599
The HCV program is a collaborative effort between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and local housing authorities that assists low-income families, seniors, and disabled Americans with finding affordable, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.
