Walmart hiring more than 4,300 employees in Virginia

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Walmart announced on Friday that it plans to hire employees in Virginia by the end of May to work in the main stores, distribution centers, and order fulfillment centers. 

The company plans to hire a total of 150,000 employees nationwide, of which, 4,300 are to be hired in Virginia. The positions will be temporary with the potential to become permanent.

What was once a 2-week hiring process, has now been expedited to a 24-hour hiring process to adapt to the demands of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the superstore is offering bonuses to all of its hourly full-time and part-time employees.

“Overall, it amounts to nearly $550 million going into associates’ pockets and the economy at this important time,” according to a statement released on Thursday.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 24024. 

