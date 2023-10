(WAVY) — Virginia ranked No. 9 highest student loan repayments in the U.S. for 2023, according to WalletHub’s new study.

The average amount Virginians pay on student loan payments it $207. Just west of the state is the lowest student loan payment with West Virginia sitting at No. 50.

Maryland takes the No. 1 spot.

WalletHub analyzed data on consumers finances in order to determine that average student loan payment per user by state, according to their website.