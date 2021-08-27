Wakefield man killed, passenger hospitalized in Amelia County crash

AMELIA, Va. (WRIC) — A driver in Amelia County was killed and his passenger hospitalized after his minivan was struck by a dump truck on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Earl W. Clary, 72, of Wakefield, was crossing Patrick Henry Highway at the intersection with Holly Farms Road when the Dodge was struck by a Volvo dump truck. The Dodge then hit a sign and came to rest in one of the eastbound lanes of Patrick Henry Highway, Virginia State Police said. The Volvo hit a guardrail in the median.

Clary and his passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Clary died.

Authorities said the driver of the Volvo was wearing his seatbelt and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Virginia State Police are leading the investigation.