WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A driver succumbed to his injuries after crashing into a tractor-trailer during a police pursuit in Wakefield Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began when a state trooper attempted to pull over a 2004 Honda Accord around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 460 for a traffic violation.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Wakefield resident Javon Johnson, refused to stop and fled from the trooper.

State police say Johnson was driving erratically and attempted to pass another vehicle on a grassy shoulder when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tractor-trailer from behind.

His vehicle caught on fire. The trooper, along with some food Samaritans, were able to pull Johnson from the flames. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say Johnson had outstanding warrants out for his arrest.