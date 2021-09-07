‘Waiting week’ for Virginia unemployment benefits reinstated

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced they will once again be enforcing the “waiting week” for unemployment benefits as of Sept. 5, 2021.

The “waiting week” was waived by Gov. Ralph Northam as part of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration.

The change will mean that those applying for benefits must submit information and meet all eligibility requirements, but payment will be withheld for the first week.

Instead, filers would receive their first payable week alongside the second week of their claim.

To submit a weekly claim call 1-800-897-5630 or head to www.vec.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10