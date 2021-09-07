‘Waiting week’ for Virginia unemployment benefits reinstated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced they will once again be enforcing the “waiting week” for unemployment benefits as of Sept. 5, 2021.

The “waiting week” was waived by Gov. Ralph Northam as part of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration.

The change will mean that those applying for benefits must submit information and meet all eligibility requirements, but payment will be withheld for the first week.

Instead, filers would receive their first payable week alongside the second week of their claim.

To submit a weekly claim call 1-800-897-5630 or head to www.vec.virginia.gov.