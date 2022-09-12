CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State University campus was placed on lockdown on Saturday, Sept. 10, after police were called to investigate reports of an individual who was seen on campus carrying a rifle on his backpack.

According to a statement from VSU Police, the individual in question was later identified as Kenny Edwards, of Petersburg. VSU Police said their investigation revealed that the Colonial Heights Police Department had made contact with Edwards earlier during the day. Edwards is not a student at VSU, according to the university.

Edwards was later arrested at his home without incident by the VSU and Petersburg police departments. He has been charged with trespassing on VSU property, an offense which he had previously received a warning for, according to the university. Edwards was transported to the Chesterfield County Jail.

VSU Police identified the firearm seen on campus as an air rifle.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and regular campus activities were allowed to resume. The football game began at 7:45 p.m.

The work of police departments at VSU, Chesterfield County, Petersburg and Colonial Heights contributed to Edwards’ arrest and the safe conclusion of this incident.