VSP to investigate deputy-involved shooting in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating a non-fatal, deputy-involved shooting.

In a press release, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:18 a.m. on April 21, a deputy was investigating a domestic disturbance in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road. As the deputy was conducting the investigation, he encountered Isaiah L. Brown, 32, walking away from the residence.

The sheriff’s deputy tried to engage Brown and during this encounter, the deputy discharged his gun. According to the release, the deputy immediately provided medical assistance.

Brown was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident at the request of Sheriff Roger Harris. After the completion of the state’s investigation, all criminal information will be given to the special prosecutor, LaBravia Jenkins, Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Anyone with information should call 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5811.