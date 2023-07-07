RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) investigated a total of 377 traffic crashes across the state during the Fourth of July holiday.

Data collected by VSP indicates that a total of five people died in crashes between 12:01 a.m. on July 3, 12:01 a.m. and midnight on Tuesday, July 4. Of those who died, one was a motorcyclist, two were drivers and two were passengers.

The fatal crashes took place in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig counties.

“We are in the height of the summer travel season, so traffic safety should be of the utmost importance for all Virginians,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent.

VSP participated in Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE), a state-sponsored national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Excessive speeding, drivers and passengers failing to buckle up and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways,” said Settle. “We need Virginians to put forth the extra effort and comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways,” continued Colonel Settle.

According to VSP, during the 2023 two-day Operation CARE initiative for the Fourth of July holiday, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, cited 2,051 drivers for speeding and 980 drivers for driving recklessly.

Troopers issued 254 citations to individuals for driving without a seatbelt, and another 74 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Virginia troopers also cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law — which makes driving while holding a cell phone illegal.