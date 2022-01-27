VSP: Pittsylvania County school bus driver charged after two teens reportedly injured in crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After a pickup truck crashed into a Pittsylvania County school bus Wednesday morning — leaving two teenage girls injured — officials say the school bus driver has been charged for not obeying a stop light.

Virginia State Police say the crash took place shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the intersection of Route 29 Business and Route 719.

According to authorities, the Pittsylvania County school bus — which was transporting seven minors at the time — was traveling south on Route 29, failed to stop at a red light, and was hit by a 2010 Ford F-150 at the intersection.

The driver of the bus — identified by police as 70-year-old Virgil L. Clay of Danville — was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. However, he was charged with failure to obey a traffic signal.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl complained of being hurt, but they were not brought to the hospital by emergency medical services.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford — 50-year-old Christopher W. Lovern of Chatham — was also wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, according to Virginia State Police.

