VSP opens criminal investigation into ‘actions’ of former Middlesex County deputy

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a person who previously worked as a deputy in Middlesex County is under criminal investigation.

Virginia State Police confirmed in an email Monday that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation “involving the actions of a former deputy.”

The case was referred to the Chesapeake Field Office by the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

State police didn’t specify the nature of the “actions,” nor when or where they happened. Police also didn’t give the identity of the former deputy.

10 On Your Side reached out to state police to ask whether the “actions” happened when the person was employed by the sheriff’s office. Those details weren’t given in the initial news release.

Police declined to say, instead sending back a copy of the text of the original news release.

The original news release says the case is still under investigation at this time and no additional information is available for release.

