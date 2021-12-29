VSP issues Senior Alert for missing 74-year-old Fairfax man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in Fairfax County.

Police issued the alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for Larry Douglas Wood, 74, who was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Way in Fairfax.

Wood suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible treat to his health and safety, authorities said.

Wood is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He may have been wearing a long-sleeved shirt, gray vest and sweatpants.

Wood may be driving a black 2015 Chrysler 300 four-door sedan. The Virginia plate number is 439769.

Call 911 if you see Wood.