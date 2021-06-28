VSP issues Endangered Missing Child Alert for teen girl from Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for the Richlands Police Department Monday morning for a missing teenage girl.

According to police, the Richlands Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne, who was last seen at 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.

Authorities describe Payne as being five feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having blue eyes and red hair.

Officials say Payne may be traveling in a 2007 Silver Chevy Impala with Virginia tag 6542CJ. She may also be with her boyfriend, Julian Reese Phipps.

According to Virginia State Police, Payne is considered to be in danger and the investigating agency determined her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information about Payne’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Richlands Police Department at (276) 385-5503.