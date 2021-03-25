VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting at weigh station in King George

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police Trooper and a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer exchanged gunfire with a man at a weigh station in King George County on Thursday. The man was killed, both officers were uninjured.

Virginia State Police (VSP) is working to further investigate the incident. According to VSP, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Dahlgren Weigh Station. The weigh station is on James Madison Parkway, around one mile south of the Harry Nice Bridge and Virginia-Maryland border.

Around 2 p.m. VSP told 8News one person was dead and that one person had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Shortly before 4 p.m., VSP released more details surrounding the incident. According to their release, a man driving a SUV pulled into the weigh station parking lot. Once he parked, a female passenger exited the SUV and started to run away.

Police say the man got out of the SUV and followed after her. He then “appears to have fired a handgun” at her.

A Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer both were at the scene already inspecting a box truck and stepped in. Shots were fired between both parties, leaving the SUV driver dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will examine his body to provide an ID and autopsy report.

The woman who had been riding in the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Someone inside of the box truck was also injured, he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

VSP has put the trooper and officer on administrative leave as they investigate.

The King George County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.