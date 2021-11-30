VSP investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a vehicle pursuit resulted in a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

State police said the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the crash on I-95 northbound at mile-marker 16 around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Emporia Police Department called state police to ask them to investigate the fatal crash resulting from a pursuit.

Police didn’t say how many people were involved in the crash.

The reconstruction team was still on scene as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. VDOT said on Twitter that all north lanes were closed as of 10 p.m. The traffic backup was about 1.5 miles at that time.

State police said they are investigating the crash only.

Police said any information on the vehicle pursuit will need to come from the Emporia Police Department.