VSP identifies man killed in crash between train, car in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash involving a train June 24 in New Kent County.

Police said the man involved was Kevin A. Pence, 45, of Mechanicsville.

He also had a child in the car who was injured, but survived.

On June 24 around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to Outpost Road about 100 feet from Rockahock Road.

Initial investigation by state police indicates a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Outpost Road when it was hit by the passenger train, which was headed west.

The SUV was partially across the tracks when it was struck.

The tracks are controlled by a stop sign, state police said. There are no crossing arms.

Pence was ejected from the SUV and was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The child was also taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. They were secured in a child seat in the back of the SUV.

The train did not derail, and no injuries were reported by anyone on the train.

The investigation is ongoing.

