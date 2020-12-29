VSP: Henry County driver dead after tractor-trailer overturns in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a Henry County driver is dead after crashing in Giles County early Monday morning.
Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash along Route 460 (Virginia Avenue) at approximately 12:51 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, just west of Thomas Drive.
According to officials, a 2013 Freightliner Columbia tractor-trailer was heading west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, and overturned in the median.
The driver — identified by police as 69-year-old Larry W. Finney of Fieldale — died at the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation.
