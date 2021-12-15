VSP: Driver dies after pursuit stretches from NC into Sussex, ends in fiery crash

SUSSEX, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a pursuit involving a stolen car stretched from North Carolina into Virginia.

Police said the Halifax Sheriff’s Office of North Carolina notified Virginia State Police around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday that they were in pursuit of a stolen 2017 Honda Civic on Interstate 95.

The pursuit led northbound on I-95 and then crossed the state line into Virginia.

Virginia troopers were able to deploy spike strips at mile-marker 18 on I-95.

The suspect vehicle hit the spike strips, but continued to flee from both North Carolina and Virginia authorities.

At mile-marker 20, the suspect lost control of the Honda and ran off the roadway into the median. The car crashed into the tree line, where it became fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers arrived at the scene and removed the male driver from the vehicle. They rendered aid until emergency medical services units arrived.

The driver was taken to Bon Secours Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, where he later died, police said.

Police haven’t yet identified the driver. No ID was found on him.

The Halifax Sheriff’s Office will handle the criminal investigation of the stolen vehicle, and Virginia State Police will investigate the fatal crash.

