VSP: 81-year-old Fairfax man with cognitive impairment missing

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Troopers say an 81-year-old man, identified as Jose Rodriguez, was last seen walking north on Davis Street in Alexandria around 7 a.m. He is described as standing 5-feet-9-inches, weighing 190 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair.

He is possibly wearing a long sleeve black collared shirt, pleated black pants and black shoes, troopers added.

Rodriguez suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to this health and safety, troopers added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.

