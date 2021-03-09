Voters to decide if Rosie’s comes to Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC)– Emporia could be the next city in Virginia to welcome Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. Rosie’s has several locations in Virginia including one in Hampton.

Emporia City Manager William Johnson said Rosie’s will invest $20 million to bring a location to their city, however residents need to sign a petition and vote. The move could create 100 jobs with an average $47,000 salary.

Leaders are considering a space along Interstate 95 and Route 58 because there’s a lot of heavy traffic. Johnson said there’s 60,000 cars that pass over the interstate every day.

He also said the North Carolina state line brings in some out-of-town visitors.

City leaders need 400 residents to sign a petition to get the referendum on the ballot and then a majority needs to vote to pass it in November. Johnson said if it passes, Rosie’s could open up in 12-18 months.