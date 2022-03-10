Volunteers cover increase in gas cost for Meals on Wheels deliveries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gas prices continue to climb; the national average is up to $4.31.

It’s $4.24 on average in Virginia.

It’s a little higher in most of Hampton Roads. Gas here has reached $4.39 in some places.

A lot of people are feeling the pain at the pump — that includes services like Meals on Wheels, which depends on volunteer drivers to deliver food to their customers.

With gas prices going nowhere but up right now, consumers are bracing for the delivery cost of goods and services to be passed on to them.

But just who bears that brunt if you’re volunteering?

“My first thought was these people are already so giving of their time, and now we’re asking them to give a little bit more out of their pockets as well since they pay for the gas that they used to make those meal deliveries to our homebound older adults,” said Jillian Lewis.

Lewis is the volunteer coordinator for Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia. Last year, that organization and their Meals on Wheels volunteers served over 300,000 meals to those depend on that lifeline.

“Our older adults are oftentimes on a fixed income, and they depend on us for those meals. In addition to those meals that they’re getting it for some of those people we are their only socialization as well,” Lewis said.

And that many meals means those wheels are driving a lot of miles.

“We serve all the Southside and then as well as Isle of Wight in Southampton counties and the City of Franklin. So, some of our meals delivery drivers [do] have quite a hike when they’re delivering more of those rural areas,” Lewis said.

Fortunately, right now, the size of the volunteers’ hearts are outweighing the size of their wallets — all realizing the importance of this service and simply, that the show must go on.

“COVID didn’t stop us and this isn’t going to stop us either. We are working with our dedicated volunteers, who as of right now are still very much committed to helping make sure that everybody has the resources that they need. And we are working to provide every possible service that we can to get older adults in our area who rely on us heavily for meals for socialization and transportation when necessary,” Lewis said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels, click here.