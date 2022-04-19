LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new Miss Virginia USA was crowned on Saturday.
Kailee Horvath, a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Loudoun County and a nursing student at Marymount University in Arlington, took home the Miss Virginia USA 2022 title.
The Loudoun County Fire-Rescue Department congratulated Horvath on Twitter. Horvath has been volunteering with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department since her senior year of high school in 2017.
“This is my sixth attempt at a Miss Virginia USA state title. So for me, it was years of hard work and determination finally paying off, and I was just excited to share that moment with my family friends that were there,” Horvath told ABC13 in Lynchburg.
Horvath inherits the Miss Virginia USA crown from Christina Thompson, a former ABC13 news reporter who won the title last year.
Seventeen-year-old Hannah Grau of Fredericksburg was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA 2022 on Saturday. According to WSET, Grau said she has been a youth ambassador for GivingTuesdayMilitary for three years.