VMI’s Greg Parham gets a big assist from his dad

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — VMI basketball star Greg Parham has had an incredible senior season with the Keydets. Not only has hit the 1,000 career point benchmark – he says wouldn’t be where he is today – without the love and support from his father.

“You know my dad is in a wheelchair so it’s like I’ve never seen him walk. So, that’s kind of my main motivation. I know my dad couldn’t get to where he wanted but I can take this from here and lead to where we want to go,” said VMI senior guard Greg Parham.

Between Section three and four in Portal ‘B’ of Cameron Hall – you’ll find Greg’s father – Gregory Parham, Senior – and if you don’t see him – you’ll hear him.

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for him because I played the game. I had the opportunity to play in high school and went to a state championship game with Petersburg high. I had the opportunity to go to Virginia Tech and play a little basketball and graduate with a degree in finance/Me and his mom were pregnant with him when I had my motorcycle accident. So, he’s never seen me walk but I walk every day in what I do and how I do it,” said Greg’s dad Gregory Parham, Senior.

Gregory Parham Sr. coached Greg’s AAU team and also coached him when he was in middle school as well.

Now Greg Parham is making sure the game he learned from his father is reflected in his attitude – out on the court.

“Every time I see him it’s just positivity. He always instilled ‘no excuses’ in me. He gets up every morning and goes and does what he has to do every day. I mean I want to get up and do the same thing he’s doing just because he’s getting up and going. My dad is everything to me I’m proud to have a father like him in my life and he just continues to motivate me and continues to push me,” said Greg Parham.

“Life is going to give you some ups and downs. So, again being a person that’s facing adversity with and smile, you know with a smile, and then excelling, the sky is the limit for my son and I’m so excited for him,” said Gregory Parham, Senior.

Greg and the VMI Keydets play Furman Saturday night at 8:00 in the Southern Conference Tournament.

You can watch that game on WWCW.