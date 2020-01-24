Virus concerns disrupt Chinese student exchange in Virginia

In this photo provided by Chen Yanxi, a nearly-deserted expressway is seen in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. China’s attempt to stop a deadly virus by cutting off access to cities with 25 million inhabitants is a step few other governments would consider but is made possible by the ruling Communist Party’s extensive social controls and experience fighting the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS. (Chen Yanxi via AP)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – More than 20 Chinese exchange students who recently arrived in northern Virginia will be unable to visit their host school because of concerns over a disease outbreak.

Longfellow Middle School in Falls Church announced Wednesday that the students and chaperones from Hubei province won’t be visiting the school or staying with host families as originally planned. Instead, the school will work with the students’ tour company to arrange other cultural and educational activities in the area.

The changes came after Longfellow parents expressed concerns about the outbreak of a new virus in that part of China that has killed 17 people.