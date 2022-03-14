Virginia’s unemployment held steady in January

(Image courtesy of The Associated Press).

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in January while total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 4,900 jobs.

The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from the same timeframe a year ago.

The labor force increased by more than 16,000 to 4,277,757 while the number of unemployed residents decreased by nearly 1,900 to 139,261.

The number of employed residents rose by over 18,000 to 4,138,496. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains below the national average which rose from 3.9 percent o 4.0 percent in January.

“My administration is committed to boosting economic growth, creating jobs, attracting businesses, and lowering the cost of living for all Virginians. One of our top priorities is ensuring that Virginia’s economy serves and benefits Virginia’s workers, businesses, and families alike.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA)

Between January 2021 and January 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) estimates that establishments in Virginia gained nearly 90,000 jobs – an increase of 2.3 percent.

In January, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 83,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 6,400 jobs.

Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases while three saw employment decreases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry which rose by 46,200 jobs (13.7 percent).